Table Tennis-India suspends national federation's recognition, asks IOA to run sport

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Aug 12 - India's sports ministry suspended recognition of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Wednesday over governance failures, throwing the sport into turmoil five weeks before the country's paddlers are due to compete at the Asian Games.

The ministry cited numerous governance deficiencies in its five-page order, including the appointment of officials without following proper procedures, failure to conduct elections, and transparency concerns around selection criteria.

Adding to the federation's woes, the ministry highlighted "continuing differences" between TTFI president Meghna Ahlawat and secretary general Kamlesh Mehta, saying their discord had affected decision-making and risked harming athletes' interests.

The suspension strips TTFI of financial assistance from the government and other benefits tied to its status as a recognised national sports federation.

The decision comes at an awkward time with India's table tennis team set to compete at the Asian Games in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

Seeking to limit any disruption for the players, the ministry has asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to establish temporary administrative arrangements.

"This ministry has decided to request the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)... to take appropriate steps, in consultation with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), for constituting an appropriate interim mechanism," the Indian sports ministry order said.

The move includes asking an ad hoc committee to govern the sport "till such time a duly compliant governance structure is restored in TTFI," the ministry added.

The suspension follows a show-cause notice issued to TTFI on June 30. Although the federation responded on July 7, the ministry said its explanation failed to adequately address the concerns raised.

Reuters has contacted ITTF for comment.

TURBULENT PERIOD FOR INDIAN TABLE TENNIS

The suspension caps a turbulent period for Indian table tennis.

In June, India's top paddler Manika Batra threatened legal action against TTFI, alleging the federation violated its own constitution during selection after initially naming her only as a reserve for the Asian Games.

However, she later backed down, citing "mental exhaustion."

Earlier this year, TTFI suspended Mehta over alleged financial irregularities, a decision later set aside by the Delhi High Court.

India have won three bronze medals in table tennis at the Asian Games.

Manika and veteran Sharath Kamal won the mixed doubles bronze in Jakarta in 2018 while the men's team also finished third.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee secured India's last Asian Games table tennis medal with bronze in the women's doubles at Hangzhou in 2023. REUTERS