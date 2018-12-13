Table tennis: Feng Tianwei beaten 4-1 by China's Wang Manyu in first round of ITTF World Tour Grand Finals

SINGAPORE - Pulling out surprise quick serves and dragging her opponent left to right across the table, Singapore's top paddler Feng Tianwei tried her best to impose her attacking game in her 12th appearance at the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals.

But China's top seed and world No. 5 Wang Manyu always seemed to have an answer as she won the round-of-16 encounter 4-1 (11-3, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 11-5) at the Namdong Gym in Incheon, South Korea on Thursday (Dec 13).

Surprisingly, this is 19-year-old Wang's first win over Feng, 32, in three attempts after losing 4-3 at the 2014 Korea Open and 3-1 at this year's World Team Table Tennis Championships in Sweden.

Despite world No. 10 and 15th seed Feng claiming the first point of the match, Wang raced to big leads in each of the first three games.

While she comfortably took the first game, Wang faced fierce resilience from Feng in the second game as the Singaporean fought back from 6-1 and 10-7 down to level the match.

However, the defiant shouts and fist pumps gave way to disappointment and frustration as Wang managed to clip the edge of the table numerous times as she made full use of another 6-1 lead to close out the third game.

Feng, who won the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals women's singles title in 2010, held leads at the start of the last two games, but Wang's counter-attacks were simply too ferocious as the teenager progressed to the quarter-finals.

To qualify for the singles events of the US$1 million (S$1.37 million) event, the top 16 players have to participate in at least five ITTF World Tour events.

Feng had round-of-16 finishes in Doha, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Geelong, and was a semi-finalist at the German Open. She will receive US$15,000 despite her first-round exit in Incheon.

Feng did not take any interviews after the match and could not be contacted for comment.

Wang, who won in Doha, Hong Kong and Shenzhen, said: "This was an opponent I had never beaten (before) and most recently lost to at the world championships. So we prepared more intensively and studied her more extensively.

"There was added motivation to set the record straight and I'm glad to win and move on in the competition."