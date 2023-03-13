Table tennis: Defending women’s champ Chen Meng stunned as China suffer early knockouts at S’pore Smash

SINGAPORE – Powerhouses China are losing their aura of invincibility at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash, as 2022 women’s singles champion Chen Meng was deposed in the round of 32 on Monday. Her shock defeat came shortly after 2022 semi-finalist Wang Yidi was stunned at the same stage.

Romania’s 42nd-ranked Elizabeta Samara produced the biggest shock of the day at the OCBC Arena when she beat Chen 3-2 (6-11, 11-6, 2-11, 11-6, 11-8) for her first win over the world No. 2 in five attempts.

Collapsing to the ground as she slapped the floor in ecstasy after her victory, the 34-year-old said: “It feels amazing, and this is the best win of my career. When we play the Chinese, the key is to enjoy and learn from the best.

“Realistically, I had asked my federation to change my return ticket from Wednesday to tonight. But at the table, I remembered my teammate Bernadette Szocs had beaten Chen Meng in Macau last year, so I thought why can’t I do the same? Now, hopefully I can stay until the end.”

At various points in the match, it had looked like the rankings and formbook would prevail as Chen led 1-0 and 2-1, and she held a 5-1 advantage in the decider. But Samara fought back with some excellent serves, mixing spin with speed to clinch a milestone victory.

While Chen skipped the media interviews in the mixed zone, Samara added: “Last May I had back surgery and was out for two months, so I worked a lot on my fitness.

“The key today was more spin and more legs. In our previous matches, she read my serves so well, I told my coach I don’t know how to play against her. But I’m mentally stronger and more mature now, I made changes to my serves, moved well and took my chances. She was nervous, while I had nothing to lose.”

In the other big upset of the day, Japan’s 21st-ranked Miu Hirano survived a roller-coaster match to edge out world No. 3 Wang 3-2 (11-9, 11-4, 7-11, 4-11, 12-10).

Hirano, 22, had the upper hand in most of the backhand rallies, but looked to have squandered a two-game lead and a 4-2 advantage in the rubber game, as the net cord gave Wang a matchpoint.

Remarkably, the Japanese took the next three points and the match to avenge a whitewash at the same stage in 2022, squatting down with her fist clenched to celebrate her first victory over Wang in four tries.

Hirano, who also received a yellow card for timewasting during the match, said: “Yes, that and the net cord disrupted my rhythm, but I have grown enough to have the mental fortitude to overcome such scenarios.”

The match marked a great comeback for Hirano, who found success early in her career when she won the 2014 German Open women’s doubles title with Mima Ito as 13-year-olds. Two years later, she became the only non-Chinese World Cup women’s singles champion.

But a back injury in 2019 and 2020 and poor form meant she played only in the women’s team event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and her world ranking dipped to 45th in 2022.