Table tennis: Community engagement, health and well-being recognised at the Singapore Smash

SINGAPORE - As part of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash community engagement, social players of various ages took to the court at the OCBC Square on Monday (March 14).

Besides hosting the community challenge (Under-15, U-19, open and veteran categories), the Smash Zone also saw two programmes Beat Dementia And Parkinson's as well as Table Tennis for the Elderly take centre stage.

They were organised by Singapore-based non-profit organisation Table Tennis 4 Good, which uses the sport to promote brain and overall health, rehabilitation and harmony.

The activities are also part of the International Table Tennis Federation Foundation's efforts to raise awareness of the benefits of playing the game.

WTT donated a table tennis table for the event, while men's world No. 15 Liam Pitchford also interacted with participants.

Table Tennis 4 Good founder Sunil Raghavan said: "Our mission is very simple: we want to improve the quality of life for people that have neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson's disease and dementia.

"And at the same time, you also want to stay focused to either prevent these or avoid aggravating them. There was a lot of interest happening, I feel that WTT has provided a very good platform for everyone to learn more about our programmes and it was a wonderful day."

A WTT spokesperson added: "As an organisation, we strive to promote table tennis and its benefits to a broad audience. Table tennis is a sport with the appropriate levels of physical and mental demands that can help those with Parkinson's disease and dementia cope with the degenerative effects of their condition."