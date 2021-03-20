Table tennis: Chew is first Singapore-born man to reach Olympics men's singles event

SINGAPORE - Clarence Chew has made history by becoming the first Singapore-born male table tennis player to qualify for the men's singles competition at the Olympics.

The 25-year-old beat compatriot Koen Pang, the SEA Games champion, in the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in Doha on Saturday (March 20).

Chew had raced to a four-point lead in the first game and never looked back, eventually winning 4-0 (11-7, 11-7, 15-13, 11-4) in 35 minutes at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena.

The two Singaporeans had topped their respective groups in the South-east Asian contest at the tournament. Then, Chew and Pang, 18, won their semi-final matches on Friday4-1 and 4-0 respectively to set up an all-Singaporean final, guaranteeing a spot for the Republic in Tokyo.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong congratulated the pair in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

He wrote: "Both Koen and Clarence have shown tremendous improvement in the sport and this is truly a proud moment for Singapore. I wish you both the very best for the finals match, as you give it your all to clinch the Olympic spot. Go Team Singapore!"

The last male paddler to represent Singapore in the singles at a Summer Games was China-born Gao Ning, who donned the Republic's colours at the 2016 edition in Rio. He was eliminated in the second round.

The Singapore women's team of Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye have already booked their spot at the July 23-Aug 8 Games. World No. 10 Feng and world No. 48 Yu will also contest the women's singles.