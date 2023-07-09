Sydney McLaughlin credits ‘championship coach’ Bobby Kersee in 400m triumph

EUGENE, OREGON – The queen of the hurdles, Sydney McLaughlin, has staked her claim in the 400 metres flat, picking up the United States title in her new event on Saturday as she follows a path set by top coach Bobby Kersee to perfection.

She collected gold in Tokyo two years ago and sent the crowd in Eugene, Oregon, to their feet in 2022 when she took a chunk out of her own world record to win the 400m hurdles at the World Championships.

And just when it looked as though she had no more accolades to collect, Kersee sent his star pupil out to conquer new territory.

The plan could scarcely have gone better, as she won the 400m at the US Track and Field Championships in a world-leading 48.74 seconds on Saturday to qualify for the event at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

She took control of the race early on and powered away to win easily over Britton Wilson, who was second in 49.79. Talitha Diggs was third in 49.93.

“Bobby’s a championship coach. He works back from our major championships to know when we need to be ready and he’s always proven to have us ready when it matters most,” she said.

The 23-year-old would be entitled to compete in both the 400m and 400m hurdles at worlds, with reigning title holders earning an automatic spot, but said she has “no idea” if she will attempt a double when the competition kicks off on Aug 19.

“All I know is that today is Saturday and tomorrow’s Sunday,” she said, adding that there is still work to be done to fine-tune her strategy.

“I want to continue to get better (and) put the race together properly. Once I get the front half and back half together, that’s when it happens, and I think today was (example) of that.”

She has an eye on eventually lowering the world record of 47.60sec, set by Marita Koch of the former East Germany in 1985.

“The greats always push themselves, and I want to be one of them,” McLaughlin said of her decision to take on a new challenge in the 400m flat.

Athing Mu, the 800m world champion, also stepped out of her comfort zone and after a runner-up finish to Nikki Hiltz in the 1,500m, refused to rule out what would be a tough double in Budapest.

Hiltz used a furious final kick to power past her and win in 4min 03.10sec while Mu was second in a personal best 4:03.44 and Cory McGee was third in 4:03.48

A day after her emotional 100m triumph, Sha’Carri Richardson led the 200m heats with a sizzling wind-aided 21.61sec.

It was the fastest time in the world this year in all conditions, with the 21.91 of Julien Alfred in April the fastest with a legal wind.