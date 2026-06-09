Switzerland's Werro stunned to get win over Hodgkinson so soon

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June 9 - Switzerland's Audrey Werro said she was not expecting to beat Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson in the 800 metres at the Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday, let alone to do it with the third-fastest time in history.

Werro crossed the line in one minute and 53.98 seconds at the meet, with Hodgkinson coming second in a personal best of 1:54.33.

"This is crazy. I need time to process this," Werro told Olympics.com in an interview published on Monday. "This is becoming more real and to be honest it is a bit scary. I didn’t expect it to happen so quickly.

"It was a big day for me because it was my first win in the Diamond League with Keely. It has been a goal of mine just to finish in front of her because I know she's really fast."

Werro said it had not been part of her plans to run ahead of the Briton.

"Instead, I was thinking of staying in the third position and letting her go in front," she added. "But I went so fast at the beginning that I was just behind her, so I said to myself, 'I'm going to step forward bravely, change the processes and see what happens'."

Hodgkinson has set her sights on bettering the world record of 1:53.28 set by Czech Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1983 -- the longest-standing track record.

Werro, 22, said she too had thought about going for that record at some point, but at a later point in her career.

“A year ago, it was in my goals, in my dreams to think of the world record. I didn't expect it to happen so quickly, but it is now very exciting for me," she added. REUTERS