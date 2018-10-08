Swimming: Yip Pin Xiu wins Singapore's second gold of the 2018 Asian Para Games

SINGAPORE - Yip Pin Xiu won the Republic's second gold at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, after winning the women's 50m backstroke S4 (S1-4) race on Monday (Oct 8).

The 26-year-old touched the wall first in a season-best time of 1min 2.09sec at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre. Her previous season best was 1min 04.66sec. Kazakhstan's Gabidullina Zulfiya (1:17.72) and China's Feng Yazhu (1:22.33) took silver and bronze respectively.

Earlier on Monday, bowler Tan Swang Hee, known as Rex, shared the bronze in the mixed singles TPB10 event with Thailand's Phisitthanakul Raiwin, while Philippines' Chi Kim Ian and South Korea's Hong Won-ju took gold and silver respectively.

Singapore has now won three medals at the ongoing Asian Para Games, which concludes on Oct 13. Swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinched the Republic's first medal at the Games on Sunday, taking gold in the men's 50m freestyle S7 event.

At the previous Asian Para Games in 2014, Singapore won its maiden gold at the Games, as well as a silver and four bronzes.