Swimming: Yip Pin Xiu wins bronze in women's 50m freestyle for second Asian Para Games medal

SINGAPORE - Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu won her second medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games (APG) in Indonesia, after clinching the bronze medal in the women's 50m freestyle S4 (S1-4) final on Thursday (Oct 11).

The 26-year-old touched home in 1min 4.68sec at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre, behind winner Peng Qiuping of China (43.48) and Gabidullina Zulfiya of Kazakhstan (45.51). China's Feng Yazhu (1:19.21) was fourth in the four-swimmer final.

Also, Yip's teammate Theresa Goh was fourth and last in the women's 50m free S5 final in 49.29sec. China's Yao Cuan took the gold in 38.98, while Japan's Mayumi Narita (41.84) and China's Cheng Jiao (42.80) claimed silver and bronze respectively.

On Monday, Yip had won a gold medal in the women's 50m backstroke S4 (S1-4).

Team Singapore have three golds, one silver and five bronze medals at the APG, which end on Saturday.