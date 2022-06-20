Swimming: Will swimming's transgender ruling lead to wider change in sport?

June 19 (REUTERS) - World swimming's governing body Fina on Sunday (June 19) voted for new eligibility rules that restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions.

The policy is the strictest in any Olympic sports body and effectively bars any transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in women's events.

Fina also agreed to work towards establishing an "open" category for some events that would ensure all swimmers would have the chance to compete.

The decision means that swimmers such as American Lia Thomas will not be able to compete in the World Championships or the Olympics.

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Thomas became the first transgender National Collegiate Athletic Association champion in Division I history after winning the women's 500-yard freestyle earlier this year.

The success of Thomas, who competed on Pennsylvania's men's team for three years before transitioning and setting multiple programme records with the women's team, provoked a wide-ranging debate about the issues of inclusivity and competitive fairness in swimming and sport in general.

Here is the background to Fina 's decision and why this ruling is important to the world of sport:

1. Why did Fina take this decision?

There have been growing calls from former swimmers and coaches for the governing body to restrict the participation of transgender women in the sport, which intensified after Thomas' success at the American college championships.

Those who campaigned for change argued that people who have gone through male puberty have physical advantages over those who were born female. Therefore, women's competition needed to be protected.

Supporters of trans participation argue that not enough research has been done into the question of whether trans women have any advantage. Groups such as Athlete Ally have stated that Fina's new policy is "discriminatory, harmful, unscientific".

2. Is this a ban on all transgender swimmers in competition?

The ruling applies only to elite competitions run by Fina , such as its World Championships, and competitions where Fina sets the eligibility criteria - primarily the Olympic Games. It also has an impact on who is eligible to set a world record in women's swimming.

It does not necessarily apply to national or regional competitions or lower-level meets. National federations could apply their own criteria for their competitions.

The ruling also only impacts transgender athletes in women's competitions. Female-to-male transgender athletes (transgender men) will continue to be eligible to compete in men's races without any restriction.

The creation of an 'open category', details of which have yet to be worked out, would also create a space for transgender women to compete.