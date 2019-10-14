Swimming: US star Caeleb Dressel not enough as Cali Condors edged out in ISL meet

MILAN (AFP) - American Caeleb Dressel starred on his International Swimming League debut in Naples on Sunday (Oct 13) but his Cali Condors team still trailed European Energy Standard after two rounds.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Dressel, who missed the first meet in Indianapolis this month, was named the Most Valuable Player of the ISL event in southern Italy, earning the US$5,000 (S$6,840) bonus cheque after dominating his rivals.

The 23-year-old won the 100 metres freestyle, the 50 metres butterfly and the coveted 50 metres "Skins race" on Sunday.

Chad le Clos pipped him by .01 seconds in the 200 metres butterfly on Saturday, but the Condors captain was most impressive in that meet-closing "Skins" event, an exciting knockout series.

France's Florent Manaudou's second spot however behind Dressel in the "Skins" helped ensure his Energy Standard team finished 2.5 points ahead of the Cali Condors.

Energy Standard finished on 493 points after two rounds with Cali Condors on 490.5, followed by DC Trident on 322 and Acqua Centurions on 321.5.

Swede Sarah Sjostrom - the MVP in Indianapolis - continued her fine form for Energy Standard with wins in the women's 100m freestyle, the 50 metre butterfly, and the "Skins race".

The next meet will be in Lewisville, Texas on October 19-20, before returning to Europe in Budapest, followed by Maryland and London, with the final in Las Vegas on December 20-21.