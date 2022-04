SINGAPORE - Born in Singapore but raised in the United States, where her father is working, swimmer Letitia Sim is a name unfamiliar to many, as she has never represented the Republic in an international competition.

But the 19-year-old has been quietly making waves in America, finishing third in the Big Ten Conference Championships women's 100-yard breaststroke in February, while also holding the three fastest times for the women's 100m breaststroke in Singapore.