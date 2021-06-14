Swimming: Singapore artistic pair Soh and Yong set PB but miss out on Olympics ticket

SINGAPORE - Artistic swimmers Debbie Soh and Miya Yong missed out on qualification for the Tokyo Olympics after placing 14th in the women's duet event at the Games' qualification tournament in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday (June 13).

This, despite meeting their target of setting a new personal best overall score of 158.7998. Soh, 23, and Yong, 20, had also scored new personal best in their duet technical routine (79.3998).

Only eight spots were up grabs in the qualification competition, the last of which went to the ninth-placed pair from Colombia, who scored 166.0149 overall. The pair from Great Britain, who finished seventh in Spain, had already secured their place in Tokyo prior to the qualification tournament.

Soh and Yong also notched a personal best in the duet free routine at the Fina Artistic Swimming World Series Super Finals, which was held alongside the Olympics qualification tournament. The Singaporean pair scored 79.6668 to place 12th.