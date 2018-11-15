Swimming: Schooling finishes fourth in 100m butterfly

SINGAPORE - Joseph Schooling was fourth in the men's 100m butterfly at the Fina Swimming World Cup Singapore on Thursday (Nov 15), clocking 51.05 seconds.

China's Li Zhuhao, the runner-up here last year, won the title in 49.54sec. Australian Matthew Temple was second in 50.60sec and Belarussian Yauhen Tsurkin was third (50.66sec).

"As far as performance and time, they were decent. I was happy with walking out and seeing the crowd go nuts, that was quite the highlight of my night. And this is the first time I've had to come on such a short turnaround, first time I'm swimming at this meet in a while and I had a lot of fun," said Schooling.

"The result wasn't what I wanted but it's early in the season and it gives me something to work towards."

When asked why he kept looking at the board, he said: "I was just trying to see where I ended up. I was hoping to at least get a medal but it's ok. Like I said it's a good experience and this is something new for me and something that I could see myself swimming at more World Cups when I'm back permanently but overall it was nice to see everyone come out here and I'll take the positives out of tonight.

Schooling added: "It's the first time that I've had to come all the way from the US and get up and race on such a short turnaround and I got to learn how to do that. This is the first time I've done that and so like I said obviously I wanted to be faster tonight but that's just how it is sometimes, it's ok.

"This is my first meet of the year and like I said everything is a learning process. I wish I could have gone faster but that's just where i am right now body wise and that's ok."

During the 100m heats on Thursday morning, Schooling was second in 50.97, behind Li (50.61).

It is the 23-year-old Schooling's first time competing at the short course meet since 2008.