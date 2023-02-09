Swimming: S’pore to host World Aquatics C’ships in 2025 after Russia stripped of event

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s reputation as a destination for marquee sporting events will be further enhanced as it is set to host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025.

The Republic will be the first South-east Asian country to host the prestigious sporting event that comprises swimming, diving, high diving, open water swimming, artistic swimming, and water polo. Japan, China and South Korea are the only other Asian countries to have hosted the event.

The announcement was made at the National Stadium on Thursday, with World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam, executive director Brent Nowicki, Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin, Singapore Swimming Association Mark Chay and aquatics stars Ian Thorpe (swimming), Pandelela Rinong (diving) and Felipe Perrone (water polo) in attendance.

While the dates will be announced later, the Championships will be held at the Singapore Sports Hub, which includes the National Stadium, the Singapore Indoor Stadium and the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Over 2,500 athletes from 209 national member federations are expected to participate. Joseph Schooling, who won Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games, is the only Singaporean swimmer to bag medals at the world championships. He claimed a bronze in the 100m butterfly at the 2015 and 2017 editions.

In recent years, Singapore has hosted numerous high-profile sporting events such as the 2010 Youth Olympic Games, Formula 1, tennis’ WTA Finals, table tennis’ WTT Grand Smash, HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, and football’s International Champions Cup. However, it lost to Tokyo in its bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

The 2023 and 2024 World Aquatics Championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan and Doha, Qatar respectively. While Kazan, Russia won the bid to host the 2025 edition, they have been stripped of the rights due to their invasion of Ukraine, allowing Singapore to step in.