Swimming: Quah Zheng Wen finishes third in 200-yard butterfly at NCAA Swimming Championships

SINGAPORE - National swimmer Quah Zheng Wen finished third in the 200-yard butterfly final at the National Collegiate Athletic Associations (NCAA) Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships on Sunday morning (March 31).

The third-year University of California, Berkeley, student clocked 1min 39.68sec at the short-course meet.

The 22-year-old finished behind defending champion Andreas Vazaios of North Carolina State University (1:38.57) and Vini Lanza of Indiana University (1:39.63).

Quah had swam 1:40.21 in the heats to finish second in his heat and fifth overall.

In the final, he led after the first 50 yards before Vazaios and Lanza overtook him in the last 50 yards to finish ahead of him.

On Friday, Quah had finished sixth in the 100-yard butterfly with a timing of 45.06sec.

At his NCAA debut in 2017, Quah was second in the 200-yard butterfly and fifth in the 100-yard fly. He finished sixth in the 200-yard fly last year.

The Cal Bears also clinched their first NCAA title since 2014.

For the past four years, they have finished second to the University of Texas, Austin, where Olympic champion Joseph Schooling recently graduated from.

Meanwhile, fellow Singaporean Lionel Khoo clocked 1:56.61 in the 200-yard breaststroke to finish 43rd in the heats.