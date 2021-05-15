Swimming: Quah wins 200m fly A final in Indianapolis, Schooling 2nd in 100m fly B final

SINGAPORE - Olympic champion Joseph Schooling matched his fastest 100m butterfly timing in the last six months when he clocked 52.93 seconds at the TYR Pro Swim Series Indianapolis on Friday (May 14).

This was good enough for second place in the B final, which was won by American Jack Conger in 52.79sec.

Schooling had placed 15th out of 41 swimmers in the morning heats with a time of 53.43sec and missed out on the eight-man A final won by American Michael Andrew in a new championship record of 50.80sec.

The 25-year-old's timing in this event matches the one he recorded at the ISCA International Senior Cup in March, when he finished second in behind America's world record holder Caeleb Dressel, who won in 51.69sec.

However, it is also 2.54sec slower than the Olympic record that won Schooling his, and Singapore's, first Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016.

Fellow Singaporean and Tokyo-bound swimmer Quah Zheng Wen won the 200m fly A final in 1:56.94 on Thursday, but missed out on the Olympic A cut of 1:56.48.

He was registered for the 100m butterfly but skipped the heats.

Both swimmers had met the Olympic A cut for the 100m butterfly (51.96sec) at the 2019 SEA Games, with Quah also clearing the 100m backstroke mark in the Philippines.