SINGAPORE - An issue over Olympic selection has emerged at the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) over the Republic's female swimming representative at the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Games, causing uncertainty and unhappiness to the parties involved.

Last Friday (July 2), SSA announced that Quah Ting Wen would compete in her third Olympics through a universality place as the highest-ranked athlete based on the points table of world aquatics governing body Fina.