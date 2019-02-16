Swimming: Leaner, hungrier Joseph Schooling charts his path towards World C'ships and Olympics

SINGAPORE - In the grand scheme of things, Joseph Schooling's 53.16sec effort in the men's 100m butterfly yesterday at the Singapore Swim Series, in his first meet since returning from the US on Monday, is far from his Olympic-winning 50.39 time.

But it signified the start of the final - and most crucial - 17 months towards July 2020's Tokyo Olympics, where the 23-year-old aims to retain the 100m fly crown he won in Rio three years ago.

While Schooling will be mostly based in Singapore, his coaches here are finalising a road map of training camps and competitions to give the swimming star the best possible preparation for the Worlds and the Olympics.

National Training Centre head coach Gary Tan said: "Right now, we (the coaching staff and Schooling) are talking through what the plan is all the way up to the Olympics, not just the World Championships (July in Gwangju, Korea). We're working on different elements in every single day of practice.

"The most important thing now is to nail down the small details with Jo. We got different people working on different things like (national head coach) Stephan (Widmer) working on the technical part, I'm working on the overall scheme of training and (technical director) Sonya (Porter) is helping out the planning.

"In essence, there are big plans and big targets for him and we hope that these targets will materialise from the planning we had put in."

Tan added that the list of training camps ahead of the Olympics will be confirmed in the coming week, with Japan or a neighbouring country, a likely destination.

For his part, the leaner-looking Schooling feels he has the correct physical foundation and mental footing to tackle the next 17 months towards the Olympics.

His biceps have been upgraded while his leaner torso sports highly defined abdominals, the Olympic champion recalled with a laugh the time when he was at his heaviest. "2017 SEA Games, 86kg... distant memory!" he said with a smile.

Now weighing 75kg, he believes an additional 2-3kg to his 1.84m frame before July's World Championships will be his optimum shape.

"My strength coach has been doing a phenomenal job getting my body right. We just changed my whole weight routine. All these changes has been the product of six, seven months of work. This kind of change in that amount of time excites me," said Schooling, who won the 100m fly heat yesterday, ahead of Teong Tzen Wei (54.45) and Ong Jun Yi (54.68).

And even if his competitors at yesterday's meet were not named Caeleb, Chad or Cseh, Schooling took the event seriously. He was already sipping on a protein drink as he warmed down in the training pool and he religiously dipped himself in the ice bath to flush lactic acid out of his system.

He said: "It's just all swimming from here, no distractions, nothing at all. It feels different for sure. Seventeen months out, that's when it really starts hitting you. I'm in crunch time right now. I feel different, I feel motivated.

"We got 17 more months (to the Olympics), let's see what we can do. From now to Tokyo, there are no stops. We have a path that we are going to take and we are not going to stray off it."