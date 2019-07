GWANGJU (AFP, REUTERS) - Hungary's Kristof Milak shattered Michael Phelps's 200 metres butterfly world record on Wednesday (July 24) as he stormed to his first world title.

The 19-year-old, who has been flirting with the American's 10-year-old mark this season, clocked a blistering 1min 50.73sec in Gwangju with Japan's Daiya Seto (1:53.86) pipping South African Chad le Clos (1:54.15) for silver.

Milak's new record broke Phelps' mark of 1:51.51 set at the world championships in 2009.