Swimming: Katie Ledecky sets short-course 800m freestyle world record

LOS ANGELES - Katie Ledecky broke the 800m freestyle short-course world record on Saturday at the Fina World Cup meet in Indianapolis, her second world mark in a one-week span.

With the vociferous home crowd behind her, the American freestyle great clocked 7min 57.42sec, breaking the previous record of 7:59.34 set in 2013 by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte.

Canadian Summer McIntosh was second in 8:07.12 while another American, Leah Smith (8:12.01) rounded off the podium.

“Having the fans here cheering me on meant a lot,” Ledecky, who earned a US$10,000 (S$14,000) bonus, said in the Indianapolis Star.

“I think I was putting a lot of pressure on myself after last week.”

She had opened her season at the World Cup stop in Toronto last weekend, where she shattered the 1,500m freestyle short-course record with a time of 15:08.24sec.

That sliced almost 10 seconds off the previous mark of 15:18.01 set by Germany’s Sarah Wellbrock in 2019 in Berlin.

Ledecky, owner of seven Olympic gold medals and 19 world titles, set the long-course world record in the 1,500m free of 15:20.48 in 2018 at Indianapolis.

She set the 800m free long-course world record of 8:04.79 at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and already owned the 28 fastest long-course 800m free times ever recorded. AFP