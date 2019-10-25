Swimming: Joseph Schooling wins second gold, the 50m fly title, in Australian short-course meet

SINGAPORE - Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling won the 50m butterfly at the Hancock Prospecting Australian Short Course Championships in 22.70 seconds on Friday (Oct 25) to clinch his second gold of the meet.

Fellow Singaporean Teong Tzen Wei was second in 22.74sec.

National swimmer Amanda Lim was also in action at the Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Centre on Friday, placing fifth in 25.14sec in the women's 50m freestyle final.

Schooling, 24, won the 100m freestyle title on Thursday in a national record of 48.05sec. He qualified for the 200m individual medley final on Friday after posting 1:58.56 to finish third overall in the heats, but did not swim in the final.

The meet ends on Saturday, with Schooling in action in the 100m fly, while Teong will compete in the 50m free.