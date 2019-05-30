Swimming: Joseph Schooling second in men's 50m butterfly at Japan Open

SINGAPORE - Olympic champion Joseph Schooling clocked 23.50sec and finished second in the men's 50m butterfly at the Japan Open 2019 on Thursday (May 30).

The 23-year-old was behind Japan's Kengo Ida (23.42sec) but ahead of Shinri Shioura (23.62sec), also of Japan, at the Tatsumi International Pool.

Schooling's time at the May 30 - June 2 event is 0.02 sec slower than his swim at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships in March, where he met the 'A' cut (23.66sec) for July's Fina World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

He also holds the men's 50m fly national record of 22.93sec, set at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Also, Schooling finished eighth in the men's 100m freestyle final on Thursday, clocking 49.76sec.

Fellow Singapore swimmers Darren Chua and Jonathan Tan finished second and third in the men's 100m freestyle B final, clocking 50.01sec and 50.14sec respectively behind Japan's Masahiro Kawane (49.35sec).

Meanwhile, Jamie Koo clocked 26.98sec in the women's 50m butterfly final, finishing eighth.