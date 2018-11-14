Swimming: Joseph Schooling is "super excited" coming home to train for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

SINGAPORE - Olympic champion Joseph Schooling said on Wednesday (Nov 14) that he will be "more than full steam ahead" when he moves back to Singapore in early 2019 to train towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Speaking at the OCBC Aquatic Centre after the Fina Swimming World Cup Singapore media conference at the Kallang Wave Mall, the 23-year-old said: "It's (coming back) going to be awesome, I am super excited. Sonya (Porter), Stephan (Widmer) and G (Gary Tan) give me the attention I want; they are all in. All of them."

He was referring to Singapore Swimming Association's national head coach and performance director Widmer, technical director Porter and National Training Centre (NTC) head coach Tan.

Schooling added: "The definition of a good coach for me is when they are watching me do something, there's something inside me that wants to make them proud and they inspire the best out of me.

"That's exactly what the three of them do, day in and day out, along with my strength coach. These people get me, they know what makes me tick. That's why I am very excited to come home and start this new chapter heading into 2020 with all of them."

Schooling said in a video interview for the SwimSwam website last week that he would return to Singapore in "January or February" 2019, after finishing up his undergraduate studies with the University of Texas at Austin in December.

He won the men's 100m butterfly event in Rio in an Olympic record of 50.39sec, under the guidance of Texas Longhorns head coach Eddie Reese, and he is convinced that the coaching team at NTC will have a "more solid plan than ever before" for him, heading towards Tokyo.

"I think we are more than full steam ahead coming back. I loved the work we did heading into the Asian Games and now that I am going to be back fully, they (the NTC coaches) will know everything that I have been doing and have complete control," said the butterfly specialist, who won the men's 50m and 100m fly titles at the Jakarta Asiad, as well as two relay bronzes.

For example, Schooling felt that he had become too "top heavy" with his weights regimen before his three-month sojourn with the NTC before the Asian Games. But the coaches at home gave him more exercises to improve his mobility.

Schooling will compete in the 50m (Saturday) and 100m (Thursday) butterfly in the short-course World Cup event at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, as well as the 4x50m mixed medley relay (Saturday), but will treat the Nov 15-17 meet as an early-season training meet.

While he has yet to confirm his schedule for 2019, the Fina World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea in July will be an important milestone for him before the 2020 Olympics.

"I don't think I had a bad championships (last year)," said Schooling, who won a bronze in the 100m fly in Budapest, Hungary in 2017.

"I still came away with a medal considering the ups and downs of that year.

"I think a year before the Olympics, it's important to start performing and get up there. There is no more post-Olympic hangover, no more excuses. I think it'd be good and that's the meet I'm gunning for, along with the SEA Games in November."

Tickets for the Fina Swimming World Cup Singapore are available at www.sportshubtix.sg