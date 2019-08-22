Swimming: Jonathan Tan breaks Joseph Schooling's 50m freestyle national record by 0.01 second

SINGAPORE - Swimmer Jonathan Tan is now the owner of his first senior national record and what a memorable one it is.

The 17-year-old clocked 22.46sec in the men's 50m freestyle heats at the Fina World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest on Thursday (Aug 22).

It was a shade faster than the previous record of 22.47sec set by Joseph Schooling at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

The 50m free record is a storied one in Singapore's sporting history. Local swim great Ang Peng Siong had held onto it for 33 years - he timed 22.69sec at the 1982 US Swimming Championships - before Schooling broke it en route to winning gold at the 2015 Games at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Tan finished third overall in the heats behind American David Curtiss (22.16) and Ukraine's Vladyslav Bukhov (22.29).

The semi-finals will be held later on Thursday night.

There was also more good news for Tan, whose effort easily within the Tokyo 2020 Olympic B qualifying time (22.67) though it is some way off the A qualifying time (22.01) that guarantees a spot.