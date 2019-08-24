Swimming: Jonathan Tan and Mikkel Lee fifth and eighth at world junior championships

SINGAPORE -Swimmers Jonathan Tan and Mikkel Lee finished fifth and eighth respectively in the men's 50m freestyle at the Fina World Junior Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday (Aug 24, Singapore time).

Jonathan, 17, clocked 22.50sec while 16-year-old Mikkel posted 22.81sec.

Ukrainian Vladyslav Bukhov won in 22.13sec, ahead of Americans David Curtiss and Adam Chaney.

Jonathan was the third-fastest qualifier with his 22.47sec effort in the semi-finals, while Mikkel was eighth in 22.80sec.

On Thursday, Jonathan clocked 22.46sec in the heats to lower the national record of 22.47sec, which Joseph Schooling set at the 2015 SEA Games.

Singapore swimmers have only competed in a world junior championship final on two previous occasions in 2011 and 2015.

At the 2011 edition in Peru, Schooling was fifth in the 100m butterfly. In 2015 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, the men's 4x100m medley relay team of Francis Fong, Samuel Khoo, Dylan Koo and Darren Lim finished eighth.