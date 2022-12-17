Swimming: Japan’s Seto makes history as 3 more records fall at short-course world c’ships

MELBOURNE – Japan’s Daiya Seto became the first swimmer ever to claim six straight world titles in the same event at a short-course championships on Saturday, as Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte smashed the women’s 50m breaststroke record.

Two further world records tumbled on day five in Melbourne – in the men’s and women’s mixed 4x50m relays.

Seto, 28, swam a storming breaststroke leg to claim the lead, then powered home with his unbeatable freestyle to win the 400m medley in 3min 55.75sec.

It was the sixth consecutive time he has won gold, a feat never achieved before at either a short- or long-course world championships.

His reign began in 2012 and he kept it intact by touching ahead of American Carson Foster by nearly two seconds, with South Africa’s Matthew Sates earning the bronze.

Meilutyte then blitzed the field to set a new breaststroke mark in the semi-finals, hitting the wall in 28.37sec to lower the 28.56sec time held by Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson since 2018.

She qualified a hot favourite for Sunday’s final ahead of American Lilly King.

Singapore swimmer Maximillian Ang broke another national record in his last event at the meet after clocking 27.09sec in the men’s 50m breaststroke heats to rewrite Lionel Khoo’s previous mark of 27.31sec that had stood for five years.

Earlier in the competition, Ang had also set national records in the 100m and 200m breast.

The 21-year-old was pleased with how he fared at the meet, saying: “I would say that I am satisfied with my performance overall because I did my best times and broke a few national records. This inspires me to continue working hard for future meets and do my country proud.”

Australian pool queen Emma McKeon, who dominated the Tokyo Olympics, was also on fire, joining an elite club of just four sprinters to win the women’s 50-100m freestyle double.

She was always in charge of the splash-and-dash to touch in 23.04, with Poland’s Katarzyna Wasick left in her wake.

“Honestly, I still don’t call myself a 50m specialist, I prefer the 100,” said McKeon. “I knew I had to just kill the start, the start is one of my strengths.”