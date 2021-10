SINGAPORE - The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) will make changes to its high performance set up, after a review of the organisation and the performance of the Republic's swimmers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, its president Lee Kok Choy told The Straits Times on Friday (Oct 22).

The changes come on the back of SSA announcing on Tuesday that it had parted ways with national head coach Stephan Widmer two months before the end of his contract.