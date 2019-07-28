Swimming: Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi arrested on harassment charge at world champs

GWANGJU, SOUTH KOREA (AFP) - Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi, who has been competing at the world championships in South Korea, has been banned from leaving the country after being arrested for sexual harassment, police said on Sunday (July 28).

Local police are investigating allegations against the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, who was detained and questioned over an incident at a nightclub in Gwangju, some 330km south of Seoul, a police official told AFP.

The 22-year-old finished last in the 200 metres butterfly final on July 24.