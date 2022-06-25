Swimming: Hungarian Milak wins men's 100m butterfly world title

BUDAPEST (AFP) - Local hero Kristof Milak grabbed the 100m butterfly title in the World Swimming Championships in Budapest on Friday (June 24).

Milak, who had already won the 200m butterfly title, provokes delirium in what he calls "my pool" as he finally won gold in the 100m.

Caeleb Dressel, the reigning world and Olympic champion, pulled out of the competition on Wednesday.

Milak won in 50.14sec a comfortable 0.80sec ahead of Naoki Mizunuma of Japan with Canadian Joshua Liendo a further three hundredths of a second back in third.