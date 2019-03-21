Swimming: Glen Lim sets men's 400m freestyle national record at S'pore National Age Group C'ships

SINGAPORE -Swimmer Glen Lim broke his own national record in the men's 400m freestyle on Thursday (March 21), clocking 3min 52.64sec to finish second at the Liberty Insurance 50th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Chanpionships.

The 17-year-old's previous record of 3:54.12 was set at the Singapore National Swimming Championships in 2018.

At the OCBC Aquatic Centre on Thursday, Glen led throughout the race before being overtaken at the 300m mark by Indonesia's Aflah Fadlan Prawira . Though the Singaporean reclaimed the lead with 50m to go, it was Aflah who touched home first in 3:52.16.

Glen also set the national record in the men's 800m freestyle on Tuesday.