Swimming chief Lee seeks final term at virtual AGM

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) will hold its first virtual annual general meeting (AGM) and election of office bearers for the next two years on Aug 20 amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Straits Times understands that SSA president Lee Kok Choy will run for a fourth, and final, two-year term.

In a statement released yesterday, SSA secretary-general Bervyn Lee said: "In the light of the Covid-19 safe management measures and the 60-day extension given by the Registry of Societies (ROS) for us to hold our AGM, we engaged our stakeholders and explored different options before finally deciding on holding a virtual AGM.

"Since this is also an election year, we have built in additional buffers into the timeline. This will give our affiliates sufficient time to understand the process and ensure that it runs smoothly and transparently.

"We will also be holding virtual town halls to brief everyone and provide clarifications. We want our members to exercise their constitutional right and stay safe at the same time.

"We are thankful to all our affiliates who have been very supportive and understanding during this period."

With a restriction on large-scale gatherings in place owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the SSA's 100 affiliates, which include 37 voting members, can attend the AGM only via Zoom video conference and not in person.

The SSA also explained that as its constitution does not provide for electronic voting for general meetings, each member may vote only by appointing the chairman of the meeting as the proxy to vote at the meeting, as instructed by the ROS.

Nominations close on Aug 5, 7pm and all votes are to be submitted by Aug 18, 7pm by e-mail.

As the chairman of the meeting is the association's chief himself, the SSA will appoint an independent person to direct and supervise the counting of votes cast through proxy at the AGM, and maintain records of proxy forms submitted.

Instead of a written notice of 14 days, as required in the SSA constitution, provisions have been made for a longer notice period so that the members have more time to understand the processes required of a virtual AGM.

They will also receive an infographic that outlines the timeline and processes, while two virtual town halls will be held next Monday and on Aug 10 to address any queries.

Trial runs for the virtual sessions will be conducted to ensure that eligible members will be able to log in.

Ace Swim Club's Lim Lee Eng said: "We understand the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 restrictions and are fully supportive of SSA's decision to hold a virtual AGM.

"The longer notice period and the infographic have been very useful.

"We are happy that SSA has been proactively engaging us to explain the voting process to ensure that the election is conducted in a fair and transparent manner."