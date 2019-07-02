Swimming: Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky among US swimmers to train in Singapore before World C'ships

SINGAPORE - The United States swim team will be here next week to prepare for the July 21-28 Fina World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) announced in a statement on Tuesday (July 2) that the 45 Gwangju-bound US swimmers, which includes 18 Olympic champions, will be in town for a training camp from July 9-16.

It is understood that the Singapore swimmers competing at the world championships, led by 100m butterfly Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, will be training in Japan during that time.

The likes of seven-gold world champion Caeleb Dressel, five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky and two-time Olympic champion Lilly King will train primarily at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Training sessions will be closed to the public except on July 13, when fans can watch the team train and join a meet-and-greet session.

SSA executive director Edwin Ker said: "To continue to develop SSA's vision as a world-class aquatics nation and as a regional hub for aquatic sports in Asia, we continuously look for opportunities to partner Fina and national federations to develop a greater depth of talent for Singapore and continue the trend of improving performances across the national squad at all major international championships.

"The SSA is delighted to collaborate with USA Swimming on building a longer-term relationship and partnership.

"For a start, we are proud that we are their choice location for their final preparations towards the World Swimming Championships in 2019 with a view to make this their training base as well as in the lead-up to the 2020 Olympics and 2021 World Swimming Championships.

"On top of the Fina World Cup which will be held in August, the sports and aquatics community in Singapore will be excited and inspired to be up close and personal with world- record holders, Olympic and world champions.

"We also hope that the local coaches and swimming clubs in Singapore will make full use of the opportunity to learn from the most successful swimming nation in the world."

Singapore Sports Hub chairman Bryn Jones noted the Team USA swimmers have "long been trailblazers for international competitive swimming standards."

He said: "Singapore Sports Hub's facilities are athlete-centric and having one of the world's best swimming team train with us will definitely inspire many swimmers.

"Most importantly, we would like them to enjoy their training in our venue and the time spent with us."

At the 2017 world championships, the US swimmers topped the medal table for the discipline with 18 golds - seven of which were contributed by the 22-year-old Dressel - and 10 silvers and 10 bronzes.

Schooling, 24, won bronze in the 100m butterfly.

USA Swimming national team managing director Lindsay Mintenko expressed appreciation for the SSA's support and the partnership between both swimming federations.

She added: "Our priority is to provide our team with the best and most effective training environment before the start of competition and we have found this in Singapore.

"We look forward to using this training camp as a springboard to our success in South Korea, and for years to come."