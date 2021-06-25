Swimming: Ang wins 100m breaststroke to qualify for Hanoi SEA Games

SINGAPORE - Maximillian Ang qualified for the Nov 21-Dec 2 SEA Games by winning the men's 100m breaststroke in 1min 1.87sec at the Ajinomoto/aminoVital 16th Singapore National Swimming Championships (SNSC) Invitationals (Major Games Qualifier) on Friday (June 25).

The 20-year-old's time was enough to beat Pang Sheng Jun (1:03.79) and Hayden Lin (1:05.40) at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Ang had rewritten his own national record in the men's 200m breaststroke on Wednesday.

The men's 100m butterfly was won by 20-year-old Ong Jung Yi, who clocked 52.98sec, a personal best, ahead of Teong Tzen Wei (53.17sec) and Randall Neo (55.39sec).

Ong was delighted to go under 53 seconds, saying: "I'm really happy with my swim today. I didn't make any mistakes, it was the perfect race for me. This time I learnt how to relax and enjoy my swim as compared to the 200m fly on Wednesday."

If the Hanoi Games proceed, Ong hopes to better his 200m fly result at the 2019 SEA Games - a bronze- and win a medal in the 100m fly.

The SNSC is the final qualifier for the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Olympics, SEA Games, Asian Youth Games 2021 and Fina World Championships.