Swimming: Adam Peaty breaks own 100m breaststroke world record

GLASGOW (AFP) - Adam Peaty broke his own world record for the 100 metres breaststroke on Saturday (Aug 4) with a time of 57.00 seconds in the final of the event at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old shattered the mark of 57.13 he set at the Rio Olympics two years ago. Peaty remains the only man in history to go under 58 seconds over the distance.

Britain’s James Wilby won silver in a time of 58.54 while Russia’s Anton Chupkov was third (58.96).

Peaty struggled to reach his own lofty standards at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, pipped to the 50-metre breaststroke title and failing to show his best form in the 100m.

“I honestly can’t believe it now – to beat what I did at the Olympics when I was in perfect shape,” said Peaty.

“I turned and I was like ‘let’s have it’ – the emotion, the passion came out then – I did stroke after stroke, yes I was getting tired towards the end but I just kept on the stroke.

“You can’t go out there and fight for a world record, you’ve got to let it come to you.

“It doesn’t matter when it happens, sometimes you just need a loss to give you a reality check – in all walks of life.”