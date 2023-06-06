Swimmer Wong Zhi Wei strikes gold at 2023 Asean Para Games

SINGAPORE – Heading into day three of the 2023 Asean Para Games (APG), swimmer Wong Zhi Wei had yet to win a gold medal.

But his confidence was unaffected as he knew he had yet to compete in his best stroke, the butterfly.

On Tuesday, he duly touched home first in the S13 100m fly in 1min 3.87sec at the Morodok Techo Aquatic Stadium in Cambodia, breaking the Games record of 1:09.63 set by Nakpom Tussakorn of Thailand in 2008.

Indonesia’s Marinus Melianus Yowei (1:08.21) was second, with Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Hau (1:19.55) third.

Wong, 21, had won a bronze in the SB13 100m breast on Sunday and a silver in the SB13 50m breast on Monday. Earlier on Tuesday, he also earned a silver in the S13 100m free.

At the 2022 APG in Indonesia, he won two golds (S13 50m and 100m free) and a silver (SB13 100m breast).

After striking gold in Phnom Penh, he said: “I’m feeling pretty good. Fly was always my best stroke. I was gunning for gold. Overall, I’m quite satisfied with the results, though I could have paced it better.”

His final event will be Thursday’s S13 50m free, in which he is eyeing a podium spot.

The rest of the year will see Wong preparing for the Asian Para Games in October in Hangzhou, where he is targeting his first medal at the continental meet.

In August, he will return to school where he is pursuing a degree in psychology at the National University of Singapore.

Singapore won two more gold medals on Tuesday, via the Soon siblings Sophie and Colin. This was the second time they had triumphed on the same day at these Games, after clinching the Republic’s first two golds on Sunday in the SB13 100m breast.

Sophie won the women’s S13 100m fly (1:22.41), 38sec ahead of her only rival Firstania Amir of Indonesia, while Colin prevailed in the men’s S13 100m free in a Games record of 59.72sec, ahead of Wong (1:00.130) and Marinus (1:01.550).

Colin, who also won a silver in the S13 100m back, said: “I feel really happy and honoured to have won another two medals today.

“It was a bit tougher today as my events were almost back-to-back and I was not feeling too confident. But I managed to pull off a surprising performance.”

This is his third gold in Cambodia, having also won the SB13 50m breast on Monday.

Sophie, 25, said: “It’s always a great feeling to hear the national anthem being played. I’m glad to have added to Singapore’s medal count.”