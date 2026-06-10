Swimmer Teong Tzen Wei leads Singapore’s 50-strong contingent at 2026 Commonwealth Games

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Teong Tzen Wei became Singapore's third swimmer to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games medal after he clinched the men's 50m butterfly silver at the 2022 edition of the event.

SINGAPORE – The Republic will send 50 athletes to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced on June 10.

In a media release, the SNOC unveiled the first group of athletes across five sports – swimming, athletics, bowls, cycling, artistic gymnastics – selected to represent Singapore at the July 23-Aug 2 competition.

Under the Commonwealth Games qualification model, athletes can earn their spot at the event through performance-based qualification and open allocation entries.

The SNOC said 17 athletes in 3x3 basketball, para-bowls, para-swimming and weightlifting secured qualification through their respective international federation ranking systems, while the other 33 athletes across five sports were selected under the Games’ open allocation system.

All selected athletes met Commonwealth Games Singapore’s (CGS) qualification criteria.

The final list of athletes for the upcoming Games will be confirmed following the completion of the entry-by-name process later in June, said the SNOC.

Leading the local contingent is swimmer Teong Tzen Wei, who became just the third swimmer from Singapore to win a medal at the event when he bagged the men’s 50m butterfly silver at the Birmingham Games in 2022.

Also heading to Scotland is Asian Games gold medallist Shanti Pereira, as well as men’s 400m hurdles SEA Games gold medallist Calvin Quek.

The SNOC also named sports and gaming lawyer Lau Kok Keng as the chef de mission for the Games.

Lau, who serves as a member of the CGS executive committee, has advised and represented athletes, national sports associations and international federations across multiple anti-doping and disciplinary proceedings, selection disputes, governance reviews, brand protection programmes and sponsorship deals.

Supporting Lau is former national gymnast Terry Tay, who has been appointed assistant chef de mission.

Tay, who is the Asia representative on Commonwealth Sport’s Athlete Advisory Committee, represented Singapore at the 2014 and 2022 Games.

At the last Games, Singapore was represented by 66 athletes across nine sports.

But this year’s edition of the quadrennial event will be heavily scaled down, featuring just 10 sports as compared to 19 in 2022, after Australian state Victoria withdrew as hosts due to escalating costs three years ago.

Missing from the event’s programme are badminton and table tennis, two key sports which contributed 10 of Singapore’s 12 medals at the 2022 Games.

The 10 sports that will be contested in Scotland are 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball, artistic gymnastics, athletics and para-athletics, bowls and para-bowls, boxing, judo, netball, swimming and para-swimming, track cycling and para-track cycling, as well as weightlifting and para powerlifting.