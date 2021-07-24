Swim world records most at risk in Tokyo

MEN'S 100M BREASTSTROKE (56.88 SECONDS)

Briton Adam Peaty reckons he can shave off more of the time he set at the 2019 world meet. "We've done the sums and if it went absolutely perfectly, and I'm talking the fastest parts that I've done in a physical race and you put them all together, it's 56.2 or 56.3."

MEN'S 200M FLY (1MIN 50.73SEC )

Hungary's world record holder Kristof Milak set the mark in 2019 and posted a 1:51.10 at the European Championships in May, the second-fastest time. All eyes will be on him to slash it further.

MEN'S 50M AND 100M FREE (20.91 AND 46.91)

Both records date back to the bodysuit era and are held by Brazilian Cesar Cielo, but American Caeleb Dressel has them in his sights and has been getting closer and closer. He swam a 46.96sec in the 100m in 2019 and 21.04sec in the United States trials.

WOMEN'S 400M FREE (3:56.46)

American Olympic champion Katie Ledecky and record holder in Rio faces her biggest challenge in Australian Ariarne Titmus, the world champion. Titmus swam 3:56.90, the second-fastest time last month. This pair can push each other to achieve something special.

WOMEN'S 100M BACK (57.45)

Kaylee McKeown, 20, set the record at the Australian trials on June 13. American Regan Smith held the previous best of 57.57sec. At the Canadian trials, world champion Kylie Masse touched the wall in 57.70sec, so the three are in the running.

WOMEN'S 100M FLY (55.48)

Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom set the mark in Rio but is coming back from elbow surgery. Her rivals have been getting close, notably American Torri Huske in the US trials with 55.66sec. Australia's Emma McKeon has also been under 56 seconds while China's Zhang Yufei did 55.62sec last September. Canadian Maggie MacNeil swam 55.83sec for world championship gold in 2019.

