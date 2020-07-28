Swim World Cup meet called off

The Singapore leg of the Fina Swimming World Cup, scheduled for Sept 4-6, is the latest sporting event here to be cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) said yesterday that the decision was "in response to the continued health concerns posed by Covid-19".

The annual competition, which the Republic first hosted in 2007, attracts more than 6,000 spectators and nearly 200 international swimmers each time. Last year's event featured Singaporean Olympic champion Joseph Schooling and Hungarian star Katinka Hosszu, winner of three Olympic golds and nine world titles.

The SSA said with the current Covid-19 situation prohibiting mass gatherings and imposing restrictions on worldwide travel, "it is unattainable to hold the event this year as people's safety takes precedence".

SSA president Lee Kok Choy said the decision was made following discussions with Fina, swimming's international governing body, and national agency Sport Singapore.

"The health and safety of the fans, athletes and everyone involved in the running of the event is our highest priority and we are supportive of the nation's effort to minimise the transmission of the Covid-19 and protect our people," he added.

"We are hoping that the situation will get better and looking forward to hosting the event next year. To all our swimmers, officials and fans - stay safe and keep swimming."

The Singapore event was the first of six stops in the series, which has a total prize purse of US$2.5 million (S$3.45 million). The decision to cancel the meet was supported by the event's presenting sponsor Yakult Singapore and Fina president Julio C. Maglione.

The only other time the event did not take place was in 2015, when it was called off due to the haze.

Major sporting events here that have been cancelled because of the coronavirus include golf's HSBC Women's World Championship (February), the Sundown Marathon (May), football's International Champions Cup (July), Formula One's Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix (September), and the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens (October).

The schedule for the Fina Swimming World Cup 2021 will be announced at a later date.

7 Months since Amanda Lim competed at the Philippines SEA Games.

Six-time SEA Games 50m freestyle champion Amanda Lim, who clinched a silver in the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay at the 2018 edition, felt the cancellation was a pity but was not surprised.

The 27-year-old, who is working as an innovation associate at Fullerton Health while training eight times a week, added: "My last meet was the SEA Games (in December) and seven months without racing is a bit difficult because I miss competing. But health and safety are more important, so I'll just keep training."