Sweet victory within Plum Pudding’s reach

Race 1 (900m)

The Alan Greeff-trained (1) FIRST OFFICER is a son of Querari and could be the right one on his debut.

(3) JUST CARTER represents trainer Dean Smith, and he would love it if his first juvenile runner was a winner.

(2) J LORDI and (6) WILD STAR also represent trainers who are adept at winning with two-year-olds and must be respected.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) LAYDELAY is the pick of the field on form.

(5) PRICELESS TREASURE is threatening to open her account and must be respected.

(10) GENERAL PARDON can improve after changing trainers.

(6) TOUCH THE SWORD has some fair form and has a place chance.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(1) TERMINAL VELOCITY has been threatening for some time to win a race and could not get much more of a gift opportunity. A perfect draw and jockey Richard Fourie could do the job.

(3) OH MANDY has a similar profile, and she looked unlucky not to win her latest as she was making excellent progress very late.

(4) RED LHASA has been modest in two starts on this Polytrack but could be third best.

(6) CELTIQUE could pick up the fourth cheque.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(4) PRINCESS OF BAYEUX makes her local debut. She has run in better fields but is trying the Polytrack for the first time.

(3) BLACKBERRY BREEZE is in good form and should fight it out.

(2) DOWNING SEVEN hinted that he may be having a winning turn soon.

(1) SLAINTE MHATH is unreliable but could still earn some money.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) EAST COAST GIRL was beaten by a good sort last time. She has won twice on the Poly and could beat these rivals.

(2) BACK FOR MORE is course-and-distance suited and can go close to winning.

(7) LADY BOMBER will be doing her best work late.

(5) FLOWER FESTIVAL has some fair form but may need to do more to beat those other two rivals.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(9) DYNALLEY is course-and-distance suited and is threatening to win.

(10) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN has had a good year and should be right there at the finish again.

(4) WALKONTHEWILDSIDE is not an easy ride, but she can get involved with the finish once again.

(5) BEECHAMWOOD BOY is better than what he showed last time.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) ABOVE THE HORIZON does like the Polytrack. He also does seem better than his recent runs would suggest and could be better than his handicap rating.

(2) OUTBACK EXPRESS showed what he is capable of with a very easy maiden win and might just follow up.

(4) PROLIFIC STAR improved to win his maiden race and could earn more money.

(5) KING’S SAILOR won over the 1,300m last time. The longer trip can suit.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(4) DEE DEE’S DELIGHT has improved with each outing. If she stays the trip, she should go close.

(11) CALI BULLET was run out of it late last time and the step-up in trip should suit.

(8) MS GALORE has patchy form but on her day will go close. The extra may suit.

There should not be much between (2) SKIPPER O’MALLEY and (9) CALL ME HARRIET after a neck separating them on the Poly last time.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(1) NILE THE BOSS was not far back first-up for her new stable. She has some fair Cape form over the distance. With a light weight and a good draw, she could go all the way.

(2) MOVING IN is down in class with a big weight, but a useful claiming apprentice will make it easier.

(7) AMAFORT has been knocking on the door for some time and should be up there once again.

(5) GOLDEN ANGEL was a beaten favourite first run out of the maidens. That was her first run for a new stable and she can come on from that showing.

Race 10 (1,900m)

(8) PLUM PUDDING goes well over this trip and has solid recent form to commend her. She has been the favourite at her last three starts, where she won once and placed twice.

(5) JP’S PALACE steps up to a more suitable trip. He is never far back and the stable is in good form.

(4) FRENCH TRIP had his consistency rewarded last run with an easy win. But, he did get a six-point raise in the handicap.

(6) TROIS TROIS QUATRE has been a little off form at his last two, but he could be competitive at best.

Race 11 (2,400m)

(3) CONTINENTALEXPRESS is back over his optimum trip and should make a bold bid.

(8) COUNCILLOR was not far back first run out of the maidens in first-time blinkers. She has only 48.5kg to shoulder and will be a big runner if she stays the extra.

(5) RODRIGUEZ is one-for-one over the course and distance. With a 4kg claimer up, he should be competitive.

(7) HODGEPODGE stays the trip, so watch her.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(5) GOTTA GO EDDIE has started as favourite at his last five outings, with his last win coming over the course and distance. He has been consistent and has only once finished out of the money when tried over further last time.

(4) INDUSTRIALSTRENGTH disappointed as favourite first-up on the Poly. He had useful Cape form before that and should be involved at best.

(3) NUMZAAN has his second run after a break. He should come on from that effort although all of his recent form has been on the Poly.

(1) JAZZ FESTIVAL disappointed on the Poly last time after two promising turf efforts. He has the best draw.

Race 13 (1,000m)

(8) MISS MUNROE has her first run for her new stable and comes off a Highveld double. She is lightly raced but goes well over this trip.

(3) CALL ME JANE has come good with tongue-tie since arriving from the Cape. Her last win was over the course and distance, and she only got a three-point raise in the handicap.

(5) CRAFTY CROFTY is slightly down in class, but has two smart recent efforts over the course and distance to her name.

(4) JANE’S VISION has a money chance.

Race 14 (1,000m)

(1) I’M A FIREBALL returns from a lengthy break. He had been contesting feature races after his maiden win but could need this run. If he can repeat his maiden effort, he will be hard to beat.

(3) CIRCUMBENDIBUS cruised to a comfortable win last time. He drops back in trip but he should be competitive again.

(2) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY has always been smart and comes off back-to-back wins. She could battle for another consecutive victory.

(4) FIRST ORIGIN has taken on useful fields at recent outings. He has a fair weight but the drop in class with a 4kg claimer up could see him home.

Race 15 (1,200m)

(2) MUSIC IS LIFE is holding form well and his last two wins have come over the course and distance. He has a fair weight but should be competitive.

(8) NOW I GOT YOU has been knocking on the door for some time. He tried further at his last two and can be more effective over this shorter trip.

(10) ONE ARMED BANDIT has had one run back after a lengthy break. He showed promise early and although drawn widest, he is one to watch in the betting.

(6) THE MASK was rested after his last win but has come to hand nicely of late and can follow up.