Sweet 13! China’s Cui Chenxi queen of the skateboard teens at Asian Games

HANGZHOU – Thirteen-year-old Cui Chenxi became China’s youngest gold medallist at the Asian Games in Hangzhou when she won the women’s street skateboarding event on Wednesday.
Cui, who is just over 1.5 metres tall, landed her first two individual tricks to race into the lead with a score of 242.62.
She failed to land any more but she had already done enough to claim gold ahead of compatriot Zeng Wenhui on 236.61 and Japan’s Miyu Ito on 221.59.
“My tactic was to be conservative on the first run to get some points on the scoreboard, then make a push for it on the second run,” she said. “I did quite well today.”
Fresh-faced skateboarders have been tearing it up at the Asian Games, with nine-year-old Mazel Paris Alegado competing for the Philippines in Monday’s women’s park final.
Margielyn Didal of the Philippines was the only skater over 20 in the women’s street final, which also featured 11-year-old Vareeraya Sukasem and 12-year-old Nathtiyabhorn Nawakitwong, both of Thailand.
Cui, who hails from China’s eastern Shandong province, took up skateboarding only in 2020 when China’s Covid-19 restrictions meant she could not practise rollerblading, which she began as a three-year-old.
Her coaches had told her it was ok if she failed in doing her tricks but she insisted: “I always wanted to win gold.
“This competition (Asian Games) is different from other competitions, so I especially wanted to win this one.”
Cui’s teammate Zhang Jie made it a China double when he won the men’s street gold later in the day.
The 16-year-old landed three of his individual tricks to win the competition with 231.14 points, ahead of Indonesia’s Sanggoe Darma Tanjung on 200.63 and China’s Su Jianjun on 195.73.
Hotly tipped Japanese 13-year-old Ginwoo Onodera, who became the youngest-ever street skateboarding champion at the X Games in 2023, failed to land a single individual trick and finished seventh.
From the young ones to the experienced, China’s swimming world champion Zhang Yufei clocked the world’s fastest time in 2023 to win the 100m butterfly in the highlight of the day’s finals, adding to her 200m gold.
The Chinese star, a Tokyo Olympic gold medallist in the 200m butterfly, surged to the wall in 55.86sec with Japan’s Ai Soma (57.57) and China’s Wang Yichun (57.83) taking silver and bronze respectively.
Japan then had their revenge when Katsuhiro Matsumoto outgunned China’s Wang Changhao to win the men’s event. The Japanese touched in 51.13sec for the best result of his career, ahead of Wang (51.24) and Kazakhstan’s Adilbek Mussin (51.86).
Japan’s track cyclists, meanwhile, were dominant in winning all three golds on offer on day four, in the women’s keirin and the men’s and women’s team pursuit with both grabbing Games records.
“We were already celebrating during the last three or four laps,” said a thrilled Naoki Kojima from the men’s team.
Apart from the sporting action, South Korea’s sports authorities said they will take measures to address the “unsportsmanlike” conduct of tennis player Kwon Soon-woo after he smashed his racket and refused to shake hands with his opponent on Monday.
Video of Kwon’s meltdown after losing 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej went viral on social media, racking up over one million views on China’s Weibo platform and drawing the ire of netizens at home in South Korea.
The incident came in the second round of the men’s singles competition, where 112th-ranked Kwon had been expected to beat the 634th-ranked Thai.
In a statement, the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) said Kwon’s actions were “extremely regretful”.
“We will take appropriate measures for the situation through a comprehensive review after the Games come to an end,” KSOC said.
Kwon has apologised to Kasidit, and to his South Korean fans, in a handwritten note posted on social media.
“I behaved recklessly soon after a match ended and I shouldn’t have as a national team player,” he said. AFP, REUTERS