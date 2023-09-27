Sweet 13! China’s Cui Chenxi queen of the skateboard teens at Asian Games

HANGZHOU – Thirteen-year-old Cui Chenxi became China’s youngest gold medallist at the Asian Games in Hangzhou when she won the women’s street skateboarding event on Wednesday.

Cui, who is just over 1.5 metres tall, landed her first two individual tricks to race into the lead with a score of 242.62.

She failed to land any more but she had already done enough to claim gold ahead of compatriot Zeng Wenhui on 236.61 and Japan’s Miyu Ito on 221.59.

“My tactic was to be conservative on the first run to get some points on the scoreboard, then make a push for it on the second run,” she said. “I did quite well today.”

Fresh-faced skateboarders have been tearing it up at the Asian Games, with nine-year-old Mazel Paris Alegado competing for the Philippines in Monday’s women’s park final.

Margielyn Didal of the Philippines was the only skater over 20 in the women’s street final, which also featured 11-year-old Vareeraya Sukasem and 12-year-old Nathtiyabhorn Nawakitwong, both of Thailand.

Cui, who hails from China’s eastern Shandong province, took up skateboarding only in 2020 when China’s Covid-19 restrictions meant she could not practise rollerblading, which she began as a three-year-old.

Her coaches had told her it was ok if she failed in doing her tricks but she insisted: “I always wanted to win gold.

“This competition (Asian Games) is different from other competitions, so I especially wanted to win this one.”

Cui’s teammate Zhang Jie made it a China double when he won the men’s street gold later in the day.

The 16-year-old landed three of his individual tricks to win the competition with 231.14 points, ahead of Indonesia’s Sanggoe Darma Tanjung on 200.63 and China’s Su Jianjun on 195.73.

Hotly tipped Japanese 13-year-old Ginwoo Onodera, who became the youngest-ever street skateboarding champion at the X Games in 2023, failed to land a single individual trick and finished seventh.