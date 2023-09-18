Sweden's Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record

Sep 15, 2023; Eugene, OR, USA; Mondo Duplantis aka Armand Duplantis (SWE) during the Prefontaine Classic press conference at the Graduate Eugene. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record, clearing 6.23 metres at the Eugene Diamond League finale on Sunday.

The performance shaved one centimetre off his previous best of 6.22 set in France in February.

It was the seventh world record for the back-to-back world champion, who soared over the rest of the field at the season-ending meeting as EJ Obiena of the Philippines finished second with 5.82 and American Sam Kendricks took third with 5.72.

The Olympic champion Duplantis nudged the bar as he cleared the record height before jumping up and down in joy before sprinting to his team, who hoisted him into the air. REUTERS

