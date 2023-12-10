Sweden stave off Finland comeback to win ninth straight Women’s World Floorball Championship

SINGAPORE – As the confetti showered the victorious Swedish team following their record-extending triumph in the Women’s World Floorball Championship on Dec 10, the Finns were sullen and on the verge of tears.

The Swedes, who led 6-0 in the first period of the final at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, won 6-4 for a ninth consecutive world title and 11th overall, while two-time winners Finland finished as bridesmaids for the eighth time.

A jubilant Sweden coach Asa Karlsson, who will be retiring after this tournament, said: “I think it’s our best first period of all time, six to zero against Finland, wow, and Finland is a strong opponent, so it was nervous in the end and we were lucky to win the whole tournament.”

Swedish forward Maja Vistrom, who bagged a brace, agreed with her coach and felt that they had taken their foot off the gas after going six up.

She said: “We were very good in the first period and that’s where we won this game, and then we became a little bit passive in the second period and third period and then they scored four goals, we were lucky that they didn’t score more than that.

“I think there are many who believe in Finland. They are a very good team and have many good players. So it’s nice to show everyone that we are still strong.”

Finland’s Player of the Match Milla Nordlund, who was on the verge of crying, said: “We were so bad in the first period, that’s why we lost today. I don’t know what happened.

“It seemed like every shot was going to go in, I thought we were ready, but maybe not.”

Sweden had a lightning start to the match and opened the scoring after just 30 seconds. Vistrom capitalised on a misplaced pass by defender Mia Vallenius to slot the ball past goalkeeper Noora Vuorela.

The Swedes continued to apply pressure on the Finnish defence and doubled their lead through Moa Tschop in the seventh minute.

The defender fired through a sea of Finnish players, after she was found unmarked by Wilma Johansson.

The Finns barely had time to catch their breath before the world No.1 team fired four more past them through Lisa Carlsson (9th), Amanda Johansson (13th), Vistrom (16th) and Ellen Rasmussen (20th) to end the first period 6-0.

The Swedes suffered their first set-back when Rasmussen was forced off the court after going down clutching her knee in the 28th minute. They then seemed to ease off and the Finns pulled one back just before the end of the second period through Sara Piispa.

Three minutes into the third period, Finland scored again, when Oona Kauppi found Miisa Turunen at the back post and her forward partner duly smashed the ball home.

They continued to chip away at the deficit with another goal in the 49th minute as Kauppi went from provider to scorer.

With three minutes to go, Jenna Saario scored Finland’s fourth to set up a nervy finale, but Sweden managed to hang on to victory, sparking wild cheers from their supporters among the 3,971 spectators.

Finland coach Lasse Kurronen, who will also be retiring after the match, could not put his finger on the catastrophic first phase.

He said: “I really didn’t know… the beginning of the game was a disaster and I have no idea how it went so bad.

“But then it was what we deserved today. I don’t know who is going to be the next head coach but I think the team is in a good position.”

Finland’s Veera Kauppi, who finished second in the world championship for a fourth time, felt that Sweden were definitely not unbeatable.

Despite being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, she felt that they “don’t mean anything”, adding: “I know they’re great accomplishments, but it doesn’t warm my heart at the moment. I would have wanted to win the championship gold medal with my team.”