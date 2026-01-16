Swallow should make One Fine Winter

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) ZALATORIS makes his first start for the new stable and will appreciate the drop in class to a more suitable trip.

Last-start winner (2) CHAPBOOK has the form to be competitive in this field, especially with weight off his back.

(3) THE LAST DUKE is distance suited and remains open to improvement, so warrants respect.

(6) UMZINGELI WENYATHI is carded to run at earlier meetings but has the means to get into the picture.

Race 2 (1,700m)

Consistent (3) BRISTOL HERCULES finished ahead of that rival last time and has the form to fight out the finish.

(1) TAEGAN’S CHAMP had excuses for a disappointing last run and should fare better in these calmer waters off a reduced mark.

(6) MY LUCKY CHARM has an earlier engagement and a bit to find at the weights but is open to improvement, so dangerous to discount under bottom weight.

(4) ZANTHAR could have a role to play if confirming the improvement of his latest outing.

Race 3 (1,700m)

(2) OPEN HIGHWAY is at the top of his game and could have more to offer stretching beyond 1,600m for the first time.

Class-dropper (1) ON TARGET bounced back to form last time and will benefit from his rider’s 4kg claim.

Progressive 3yo gelding (7) BUDDY BOY is open to improvement over this extended trip, so he has to enter calculations.

(3) TOMMY SHELBY and (8) GUERILLA WARFARE are hard-knockers who will be competitive if they repeat improved recent performances.

Race 4 (2.000m)

(2) REAL STUNNER acquitted himself competitively in a stronger race on handicap debut and a repeat of that effort off an unchanged mark could suffice.

(3) REPETITION caught the eye on his Highveld debut in the same race but is 1.5kg worse off.

Class-dropper (4) BELLEROPHON and recent maiden scorer (7) COPPER CLIFF have the means to be competitive, as do (1) SKY PILLAR ROCK and last-start winner (10) CREPUSCOLO.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) GOLDEN ASPEN has found form and consistency off her current mark.

(8) COMMANDER OF ALL, (1) BLOOMINGTON and (9) CAN’T CATCH ME are closely matched with the selection on recent form and also have the credentials to win a race of this nature.

Race 6 (1,200m)

Good quality Swallow Stakes.

(1) ONE FINE WINTER was dual Grade 1 placed as a 2yo and confirmed that promise with a winning 3yo reappearance against male rivals. Hard to beat on favourable weight terms.

Both (3) ANCHORAGE and the unbeaten (4) RIFLE QUEEN have shown enough to make life difficult for the selection.

(5) PERFECT MIRACLE, (6) MALIBU and (7) JAZZ PIANIST can also get into the picture.

Race 7 (1,250m)

(1) BIG DEAL has run two excellent races in succession, and should be able to get the run of the race from a neat barrier draw.

(5) BEHAVE HARRIS ran third in the same race as Big Deal behind Influence on Dec 21. On that run, he will be hard to beat.

(9) RED WAVE never runs a bad race. With some luck from a tricky draw, he will be competitive.

(4) CARDINAL POINT ran fourth to Rockanrollin on debut. With improvement, he will go close.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) VOLEGOV ran a nice fourth to Influence on Dec 21. Big winning chance in this open maiden event.

(5) PRINCE OF EGYPT has been rested and gelded. He stayed on well for fourth behind Objet D’Art at Kenilworth on Nov 8. On his best form, he has a say.

(8) MEET THE KING is much better than his most recent start. Ignore that run completely. Now that he is back at Durbanville, he can improve.

(11) BLIZZARDBOY was beaten just over two lengths by Backinthefastlane on Jan 4. If he beats the bad draw, he can sneak into the places.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(4) SOUTH OF FRANCE ran a great third to Silver Salute on Dec 24. The drop in trip to 1,400m is key, and the blinkers have been fitted this time. She is in good form and will be hard to beat from a good barrier draw.

(10) GQEBERHA ran a cracking debut second to Malibu Blitz on Dec 24. The wide draw will make life difficult for her, but she will love the step-up in trip.

(12) IONA CASTLE never runs a bad race and is very consistent. If she gets some luck in running from a poor draw, she will be mighty competitive.

(11) RED TAFFETY was beaten just under seven lengths by Kubu on Dec 17. If she brings her run on Nov 10 to the races, she could sneak into the places at a nice price.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(1) KELP FOREST quickened up beautifully to win a good race on Jan 10. He can definitely win again from a good draw.

(6) ALL ABOUT AL stayed on well for third behind Palace Gift on Dec 24. He is consistent and he tries hard, he will be right there in the finish again.

(2) SOOTY is much better than what his recent form may suggest, even though he wants a bit further than 1,000m.

(3) FLYING SOUTH finished just over three lengths behind True Horizon on Jan 4. Can run a place with jockey Muzi Yeni.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(2) HUNGA TONGA finished just over four lengths behind Girl Magic on Dec 17. Jockey Andrew Fortune knows this filly well. On her best form, she can win a race like this.

(5) KUBU won her maiden well Dec 17. She quickened away from her field impressively and she can only improve with more racing. Include her into all bets.

(6) BOOZY SUSIE stayed on well for second behind Diamond Bomber on Dec 17. Her form is very good and there is no doubt that she has a winning chance in this field.

(4) HAMPSTEAD HEATH is better than her recent start behind Girl Magic. She has dropped even further in the ratings. If she brings her best form to the track, she can win.

Race 12 (1,500m)

(5) GIN PALACE won her maiden in great fashion at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Nov 26. She looks like the type that will keep improving with every start. Fortune gets the ride on this well-bred filly. She must have a big winning chance again.

(7) SILVER SALUTE quickened up strongly to win a beautiful race on Dec 24. She loved the step-up in trip on that occasion. She will be just off the speed early, and she will be powering home late. Include her into all bets.

(1) LADY LOOK ALIKE ran a fair race for fourth behind True Horizon on Jan 4. She will be cherry-ripe for this race. From a neat draw, she could be the value.

(3) MONEY EXTRACTOR stayed on well for second behind Astronomical Boy on Dec 17. If she can build on that performance, she will have a strong place chance.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(8) DEVIL A SAINT won a good race on Dec 24. If he gets some luck in running from a tricky draw, he can definitely win again.

(5) CARRIACOU is much better than his recent run. He absolutely loves the 1,400m trip, he will be doing some good work late.

(11) IN A TIMELY MANNER stayed on well for second to Ignite The Fire on Dec 3. With some luck, he will be competitive.

(3) SOMMERSTERN won impressively on Dec 3. He could be anything. He quickens well and he looks progressive, he can win again from a good draw.