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Suspension rules Blues number eight Wrampling out of Super Rugby semis

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SYDNEY, June 9 - Auckland Blues number eight Malachi Wrampling will miss this weekend's Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals, and potentially the final, after being banned for three weeks for a dangerous tackle.

* Wrampling was shown a yellow card, later upgraded to red, for a high tackle on Leicester Fainga'anuku in the 19th minute of the 52-31 loss to the Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch.

* The Blues progressed to the semi-finals as the highest ranked losing team in last weekend's three playoffs and will take on the top-seeded Wellington Hurricanes for a place in the final in the New Zealand capital on Saturday.

* The Waikato Chiefs host the reigning champion Crusaders in the other semi-final on Friday but will almost certainly be without All Blacks number eight Wallace Sititi for the rest of the campaign.

* Sititi was taken to hospital after a nasty head clash with teammate Sione Ahio in the wake of a tackle by Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the Chiefs' 46-24 win over the Queensland Reds in Hamilton last weekend.

* "He's back chirpy and chatting away, so that's good news for everyone," Chiefs assistant coach David Hill told the New Zealand Herald on Monday.

"With two games to go potentially, I don't think he'll be coming back – so, yeah we'll find out in due course." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.