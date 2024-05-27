Suriname's Asinga gets four-year ban for doping

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has suspended sprinter Issamade Asinga for four years for a doping violation, stripping him of two South American Championship gold medals as well as his Under-20 100 metres world record.

Asinga, 19, who represents Suriname, was provisionally suspended in August after testing positive for prohibited metabolites during an out-of-competition test, a month after he set his junior world record of 9.89 seconds.

"Asinga will have all competitive results since 18 July 2023 disqualified, while also surrendering all titles and prizes," the AIU said.

Asinga said he had tested positive due to eating contaminated sweets. REUTERS