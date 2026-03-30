Surfing-World tour, from Bells to Banzai, gets underway

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FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Surfing - Women's Round 1 - Heat 8 - Teahupo'o, Tahiti, French Polynesia - July 27, 2024. Carissa Moore of United States rides in the barrel. Ben Thouard/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

March 30 - Surfing's professional world tour, now in its 50th year, resumes at Australia's hallowed Bells Beach this week, the first event on a 12-stop tour through nine countries that culminates at Hawaii's Banzai Pipeline in December.

Stops one-nine will feature the full field of 36 men and 24 women. The field will narrow to 24 men and 16 women for stops 10 and 11, which will determine the World Title contenders.

2026 WSL CHAMPIONSHIP TOUR EVENTS

* April 1–11 – Bells Beach, Victoria, Australia * April 16–26 – Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia * May 1–11 – Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia * May 15–25 – Raglan, New Zealand * June 5–15 – Punta Roca, El Salvador * June 19–27 – Saquarema, Brazil * August 8–18 – Teahupo'o, Tahiti * August 25–September 4 – Cloudbreak, Fiji * September 11–20 – Lower Trestles, California, USA * October 14–18* – Surf Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates * October 22–November 1 – Peniche, Portugal * December 8–20** – Pipe Masters, Hawaii, USA

* End of regular season, start of post-season

** Full championship tour fields rejoin post-season surfers to compete at Pipe Masters. Points worth 1.5 times. REUTERS