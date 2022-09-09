Surfing: Australia's Gilmore wins record eighth world title

LOS ANGELES - Stephanie Gilmore said it was "freaking cool" after the Australian won an eighth world title to become the most successful woman surfer in history on Thursday.

The 34-year-old had been tied with Layne Beachley on seven but against the odds beat 2019 and 2021 champion Carissa Moore in California to eclipse her compatriot's haul.

"There really are not many words that can describe this feeling right now," said Gilmore, after clinching the one-day winner-takes-all finals of the World Surf League at Lower Trestles in San Clemente.

"That's why I now really love this format. It puts the pressure on you, it puts you under the pump - can you do it? - it's truly incredible."

Gilmore finished fifth at the end of the regular season to make the finals and won heats against Costa Rica's Brisa Hennessy, Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb and France's Johanne Defay.

That set up a title match with reigning champion Moore.

"I'm really proud that I was able to make it past Brisa, Tatiana, Johanne, all of the most incredible female surfers in the world," said Gilmore, 34, who honed her surfing on the point breaks of Australia's Gold Coast.

"And then to be able to make it all the way to the final against Carissa, who in my mind, she's the real world champ this year.

"I was out there thinking, if this happens, this is freaking cool because I'm out here against Carissa - the greatest of all time in my opinion."

Gilmore claimed her first title in 2007 as a rookie, taking over directly at the end of Beachley's era, and won four in a row.

She won again in 2012, 2014 and 2018, with Moore the champion five times in between.