Supreme Duric sweeps all four Kranji trials

Former four-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric, who has had 15 wins from 41 rides for an incredible 36.6 per cent strike rate since his return to Kranji racing in late June, was unbeatable at the trials yesterday morning.

The 44-year-old Australian captured all the four heats, the final one just narrowly.

Trainer Michael Clements provided him with three - Petrograd, Muraahib and Lucky Charm.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons gave him the other victory with the promising Mr Black Back.

Clements, the 2020 Singapore champion, did not have any runner in the newcomer's trial, meaning he also achieved a full score.

Not only that, he also saddled the quinella in Petrograd's heat, where his other triallist, Coin Toss (Marc Lerner), came from behind beautifully to finish second.

He had five triallists in Muraahib's heat and enjoyed a tierce when Prosperous Return and Tiger Roar finished second and third respectively.

Lucky Charm was the sole horse from his yard.

All four trial winners are worth noting for their next assignments, especially Petrograd and Mr Black Back.

Petrograd, a three-year-old Australian-bred newcomer, jumped swiftly, but Duric was happy to sit behind the leader Fight On (Danny Beasley).

He brought his mount up shortly after straightening and soon cruised away effortlessly to score by 31/4 lengths from the late-closing Coin Toss.

Petrograd clocked a decent 60.55sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

Muraahib, who has not raced since finishing fourth on Nov 14 last year, is gearing up nicely for his comeback.

He stepped up on his second and fourth in his last two trials to score by a length in 60.25sec, the fastest time of the morning.

Again, Duric had the eight-year-old sitting behind the leader, Sky Eye (Shafrizal Saleh), before making his move.

Although he straightened up a bit wide, Muraahib responded to Duric's light urging to win.

In the last heat, Duric was made to work doubly hard on Lucky Charm, who ran a nice second behind Gamely the previous week.

After travelling third behind Bizar Wins (Mark Ewe) and Seson, Duric made a quick move, looking keen to go through the trials card.

He asked his mount from the top of the straight, but Bizar Wins would not yield.

It was only in the last few bounces that Lucky Charm got the verdict by a nose in 61.05sec.

Fitzsimmons' Mr Black Back disputed the lead with Unconquered. Once Duric asked for a little effort from the 300m mark, the 67-rated newcomer opened up in style.

He won by 11/2 lengths in 61.32 sec.

Formerly trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Mr Black Back showed consistency. He had two wins (1,400m and 1,600m) and three seconds from six starts.

He is one for the notebook.