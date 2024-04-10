‘Support could have been much better’ for Joseph Schooling, say former national swimmers

SINGAPORE – Amid the congratulatory messages and tributes that followed Olympic champion Joseph Schooling’s retirement announcement on April 2, it is also time to reflect on the invaluable lessons that the sports community can glean from his journey.

One question is whether the fraternity could have done more to help the swimmer stay on top of his game.

On The Straits Times’ podcast series Hard Tackle, sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan and assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath speak to Singapore Aquatics president and former national swimmer Mark Chay and two-time Olympian David Lim about what Schooling’s retirement can teach us, whether we should look into the relationship between national service and athletes’ performances and crucially, who Singapore swimming’s next superstar will be.

This is an excerpt from their discussion.

Q: Is there a sense here of ‘what could have been?’ Do you feel he reached his peak too early? Could there have been better support for him to have sustained his peak?

Mark Chay: It was a very steady trajectory from 2012 all the way to 2014 and when he got his gold medal in 2016 and again in 2017 at the world championships. The ascent was smooth and the question I have is really about whether he was able to sustain that and whether he had the right motivations. We have never had an Olympic champion. As a community, as a sporting culture, were we ready to embrace something like that? Which is probably why Joseph, post 2016, when he got his second deferment, decided to go back to the US to train because, it was a more conducive environment for him, there were less distractions and probably better sparring partners.

Q: Do you feel that we let him down? Do you feel that we could have done more?

David Lim: I think to a certain extent, yes. We’ve never experienced an Olympic gold medalist and I don’t think we were prepared in any way to support him to sustain his form. There was a little bit of a chaotic period after he came back and nobody was taking charge. Nobody was trying to say ‘look, what about 2020?’ The support could have been much better, at least, in keeping him focused and sustain for another four years.

Q: What were the mistakes made and how can we do better?

Brijnath: We would be doing the whole achievement (Olympic gold) a disservice if we didn’t learn from it, if we didn’t learn from where he honestly feels where people let him down, that they could have helped him and so we plug those holes so the next person does not face these problems.